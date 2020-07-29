Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather History Today at 10:18 a.m.

Monday, July 20

Hi: 92 Lo: 73

Precip: none

Tuesday, July 21

Hi: 91 Lo: 75

Precip: none

Wednesday, July 22

Hi: 89 Lo: 71

Precip: none

Thursday, July 23

Hi: 91 Lo: 69

Precip: none

Friday, July 24

Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Precip: none

Saturday, July 25

Hi: 90 Lo: 73

Precip: none

Sunday, July 26

Hi: 91 Lo: 72

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 30.37 inches

www.weather.com

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT