Monday, July 20
Hi: 92 Lo: 73
Precip: none
Tuesday, July 21
Hi: 91 Lo: 75
Precip: none
Wednesday, July 22
Hi: 89 Lo: 71
Precip: none
Thursday, July 23
Hi: 91 Lo: 69
Precip: none
Friday, July 24
Hi: 93 Lo: 73
Precip: none
Saturday, July 25
Hi: 90 Lo: 73
Precip: none
Sunday, July 26
Hi: 91 Lo: 72
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 30.37 inches
www.weather.com
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.