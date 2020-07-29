Sign in
Veterans Council names third quarter honoree July 29, 2020 at 5:21 a.m.
Photo submitted The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas has designated Leonard Eisert as its veteran honoree for the third quarter of 2020. In 2001, Eisert and numerous other veterans joined together and laid the foundation for the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Eisert continues to be an active member of the council. Drop by the wall and visit Eisert's display and remember those who have served. Contact [email protected] or visit the website, www.vetwallofhonor.org, for donation opportunities to help with expansion or to become a member.

Staff Report

