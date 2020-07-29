Happenings at the Museum

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 42nd Ozark Quilt Fair scheduled to take place at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale on Saturday, Sept. 12, has been canceled. Instead, the museum is encouraging all quilters and quilt lovers to participate in a virtual quilt fair.

Entrants are invited to send a photograph of one quilt to be included in a gallery which will debut on Shiloh Museum's website, Saturday, Sept. 12. This is not a competition; there is no entry fee and no prize money will be awarded.

"Canceling the quilt fair was a difficult decision," said museum assistant director and collections manager Carolyn Reno, adding, "However, we hope folks will see our virtual quilt fair as a wonderful opportunity to share a treasured quilt with the whole wide world."

The entry deadline is Monday, Aug. 31. Details and the online entry form are available at shilohmuseum.org/ozark-quilt-fair. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

The Shiloh Museum is currently closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

