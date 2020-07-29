Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany, July 22 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Doug Mills and Ken Bloese (63); Second -- Ken Miller and Ron Weeks (64); Third -- Gerald Swope and Jim Edgar (66)

B-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- James Smith and Dennis Berg / Ralph Trigg and Tom Kelley / Everett Keller and Bob Bumgardner (63)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- John Flynn and Blind Draw / Bill Wildman and Dean Sobel (63); Third -- Paul Williamsen and Randy Dietz (66)

D-Flight: First -- Al Hvidsten and Chet Campbell (66); Second -- John Frey and Doug Johnston (67); Third -- Arlo McDowell and Jim Wozniak (68)