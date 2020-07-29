Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Dixie is a Staffordshire terrier, who is about 6 years old. She's an energetic dog who is spayed and up to date on shots, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

