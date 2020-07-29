Ilse Marie Hansen

Ilse Marie Hansen, 67, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, due to cancer.

She was born June 18, 1953, in Aurora, Ill., to Dutch immigrant parents Roelof and Aukina (Werkman) Verwer. She graduated from Wheaton North High School in Winfield, Ill. She moved to St Charles, Ill., and eventually Bella Vista. She married Gerald Hansen Oct. 25, 1986. She enjoyed gardening, animals, and celebrating the peaceful moments in life. She was very active caring for her family and she loved to play the "Impossible Dream" on the piano as a symbol of her battle with cancer. In 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and beat it; she was recently diagnosed with brain and liver cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gerald Hansen; daughter, Lisa Marie Petrik; two sons, Erik Hansen (wife to be Peri), Kristopher Gerald Hansen (Shaina).

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to an animal rescue in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to an animal rescue in her honor.



Carl B. Holm, age 87, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died July 15, 2020. He was born in Great Falls, Mont., on October 19, 1932, to Carl and Charlotte (Berger) Holm. Carl had one younger brother, John Raymond. He grew up in Great Falls, with summers hunting and fishing at the family's Lazy Y-3 Cattle Ranch in Lincoln, Mont. It was there that he acquired a love of nature, history, and Western Culture that he carried with him the rest of his life. After graduating from high school, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman until he enlisted in the Army Signal Corp at age 20. Trained as a Field Wireman, he was sent to South Korea. The Army quickly discovered his talent for agriculture, personal communication, and the tenacity to never give up. They reassigned him as an Agricultural Advisor to a province of 3 million people until the military could staff those positions. He was later commended for his service.

Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to college where he earned Bachelor Degrees in Horticulture and Chemistry. Carl started his career working for Ortho, selling agricultural chemicals from Montana, east to Minnesota and south to Kansas. Carl's career flourished. He was known for his integrity, knowledge, and ability to communicate on a personal level.

It was at college, even though they grew up five blocks apart, that Carl met and married the love of his life. He and Katherine Manthey wed September 15, 1956. They moved to Great Falls briefly before settling in Billings, Mont. Advancement with Rhodia Inc. took the family from their beloved mountains to Minnesota where they settled in White Bear Lake and later to Wyoming, Minn. Over the years, Carl enjoyed many camping and resort trips in Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin with his family. And canoe trips to the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota as a Boy Scout leader.

Growing closer to retirement, Carl and Kathie moved to Watertown, S.D., with their youngest, Dennis. It was there that Carl discovered the fun of snowmobiling. Eventually, they left Watertown behind to enjoy summers in Brainard, Minn., and winters in Bella Vista, Ark. They fell in love with the beauty and community of Northwest Arkansas and made Bella Vista their final home.

Carl was an avid fisherman, talented landscape designer and a longtime member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers. He and Kathie long supported The Lions Club and Habitat for Humanity. They had a full and fun life. During retirement they traveled extensively, visiting children in Nebraska, venturing south and southwest to play tourist, and visiting friends throughout many states.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathie; and brother John.

Carl is survived by daughter Janie Carrig (Robert G.) of Omaha, Neb.; son, Carl R. Holm (Susan) of Nebraska City, Neb., son, Dennis Holm (Marnell) of Wahoo, Neb.; grandchildren, James Carrig, Robert D. Carrig, Jennifer Schmitt, Carl Ryan Holm, Christine Holm, Joshua Holm, and Nathaniel Holm; and eight loving great-grandchildren.

We miss you Dad. Much love from your family.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1212 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712, Samaritan Community Food Program or the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1212 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712, Samaritan Community Food Program or the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Sally Jean Leffler

Sally Jean Leffler, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jerry; and daughter, Kim.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Taunia); grandchildren, Kaylyn and Jimmy Scalley of Bloomington, Ill.; and life partner, James Tinklenberg of Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers or cards, her family requests donations made to the Circle of Life, 1201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or Bella Vista Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 3083, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.



Earnest Anthony Nagy

Ernest Anthony Nagy, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 18, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

He was born April 20, 1935, to Stephen and Sophia Nagy in Ellwood City, Penn. His parents were born in Hungary and he is the first generation born an American. He was raised in Ellwood City and graduated from Lincoln High School. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a mailman for 30 years in Shreveport, La.

Survivors are his wife of 18 years, Judy Nagy; children, Kathy (Jerry) Healy of Tulsa, Okla., Debbie Benet of Monterey, Tenn., Cindy (James) Bedwell of Sherwood, Ark., Lisa Youngblood of LaBelle, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Cichy of Bella Vista.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or to Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.



Glena Sue Poston

Glena Sue "Susie" Poston, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 3, 1954, to Juanita Jann Brown and Alton Peter Fellman in Hawthorne, Calif. She graduated high school in Cordell, Okla., and went to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C., before returning to Oklahoma to attend college at Southwestern State University. She married Lindy Posten on June 1, 1974, in Cordell. She had an adventurous career and numerous job experiences, including many volunteer opportunities. She enjoyed interior decorating.

Preceding her in death were both grandparents; both parents; and daughter, Jessica.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lindy, of the Bella Vista home; and son, Jeffrey, of Tulsa, Okla.





Margaret "Peggy" Ann Riley

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Riley (88) died March 27, 2020, at Stoneybrook Health in Manhattan, Kan., after struggling with a slowly progressive dementia for nearly 20 years. She was married to Wayne Riley on August 14, 1949, in Neodesha, Kan., spending 66 years together.

Peggy was born on May 22, 1931, in Osawatomie, Kan., to Curham and Esther Williams, the youngest of four siblings. She spent her childhood in Neodesha, Kan., and she graduated from Neodesha High School in 1949. Peg and Wayne were world travelers, including 8 years in Egypt. They settled on Bella Vista, Ark., for retirement, where they lived for nearly 20 years. Peg was very active in St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista, serving in capacities as choir member, Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, Bible Study Leader, and Shepherd group facilitator.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2015; her parents; and her three siblings: Kay Howell of San Diego, Tom Williams of Neodesha and Bill Williams of Joplin. She is survived by her three children: Michael Riley of Alma, Kan., Colleen Riley of Lawrence, Kan., Joe Kevin Riley of Murray, Ky., and their spouses; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Mass will be offered on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Ark. It will be followed by her interment next to Wayne Riley at St. Bernard Catholic Church Columbarium. A Rosary will be said prior to Mass at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we request any memorial contributions be made to the Compassion Committee at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan, Kan.

Richard R. Steuber

Richard R. Steuber, 84, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, of covid-19 complications.

He served 35 years in the Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years of the home; four adult children; and 10 grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.





Donna Joan Swift

Donna Joan Swift, born July 25, 1930, in Omaha, Neb., to George and Marie Roessig, died peacefully at home with family at her side Saturday, July 18, 2020, one week short of her 90th birthday.

She began musical training at age 4, with the piano and later the organ. She served as church organist beginning in 1944, at the age of 14. She provided music to numerous churches for more than 75 years, played the organ for a professional hockey team in the '50s, and recorded the national anthem for a stock car racing venue near Omaha in the '60s. She retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1990 and continued to play piano and organ at churches, nursing homes, schools, weddings and memorial services. She was the organist at Bella Vista Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don Swift; her parents; and sister, Patricia Carlson.

Survivors are her son, David (Arvetta); daughter, Deb (Bob Dhaenens); four grandchildren; and sister, Linda Castle.

Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. and noon Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bella Vista Baptist Church. Due to covid-19, please reserve seating at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DonnaSwiftMemorial.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.



