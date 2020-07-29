My very smart little dog, Lulu, composed this. Some of you dog owners can probably relate.

My name is Lulu, I'm just a mutt.

I've nary a trace of pedigree, but

I'm treated as well as a well-bred pooch.

I earn my keep; I don't have to mooch.

From studying my keepers, this much I have gained.

They treat me so well, 'cause I have them well-trained.

Jack Sadenwasser

Bella Vista