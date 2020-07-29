My very smart little dog, Lulu, composed this. Some of you dog owners can probably relate.
My name is Lulu, I'm just a mutt.
I've nary a trace of pedigree, but
I'm treated as well as a well-bred pooch.
I earn my keep; I don't have to mooch.
From studying my keepers, this much I have gained.
They treat me so well, 'cause I have them well-trained.
Jack Sadenwasser
Bella Vista
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.