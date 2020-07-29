Sign in
Hole in one July 29, 2020 at 5:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Jeff Marts took up golf at the age of 30 and played until he turned 40. He took a 20 year break and returned to golf two years ago. Saturday, July 25 he made his first hole in one with a 5 iron for a 168 yard shot on hole number 16 at Highlands golf course. Dave Armstrong, Charlie Powell and Tom Bannon were witness to the feat.

Staff report

