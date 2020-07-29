Photo submitted Jimmy "JJ" Johns, left, and Fay Ryan, members of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, wait their turn to place American flags on a fire during a flag retirement ceremony at the home of Tommy and Jean Meacham, in Pea Ridge July 25.
Photo by Douglas Grant Jimmy "J.J." Johns, left, and Fay Ryan, members of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, wait their turn to place American flags on a fire during a flag retirement ceremony at the home of Tommy and Jean Meacham, in Pea Ridge July 25.
Staff Reports
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.