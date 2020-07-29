Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Exploring Tanyard Creek Trail by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ashley Gomez, left, walks shepherd mix Malo while her mother, Marcis George follows with pit mix Rio on the paved trail into the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ashley Gomez (left) walks shepherd-mix Malo, while her mother, Marcis George, follows with pit-mix Rio on the paved trail into the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ashley Gomez (left) walks shepherd-mix Malo, while her mother, Marcis George, follows with pit-mix Rio on the paved trail into the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ashley Gomez (left) walks shepherd-mix Malo, while her mother, Marcis George, follows with pit-mix Rio on the paved trail into the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tanyard Creek flows down a series of rock ledges on a bright summer day.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tanyard Creek flows down a series of rock ledges on a bright summer day.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tanyard Creek flows down a series of rock ledges on a bright summer day.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow wildflowers are still in bloom alongside the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow wildflowers are still in bloom alongside the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow wildflowers are still in bloom alongside the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

photo
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tanyard Creek flows down a series of rock ledges on a bright summer day.
photo
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow wildflowers are still in bloom alongside the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT