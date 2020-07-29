Photo submitted Ed and Lorana Stay are celebrating their 60th anniversary August 5th. They were married August 5, 1960 in Hutchinson, Kan. Ed retired from Cessna/Eaton after 34 years, Lorana worked for Hutchinson National/Emprise Bank for 19 years. They have two sons, Wesley and Jackie of Gravette, Ed, Jr. and Esther of Monroe, Wash., and adopted daughter, Nancy and Ray Curtis of Gravette. Their family also includes six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.They lived in Bella Vista 18 years before moving back to Hutchinson. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 2406 Kent Place Unit B Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Photo submitted Ed and Lorana Stay will celebrate their 60th anniversary on August 5, 2020. They were married on August 5, 1960, in Hutchinson, Kan. Ed retired from Cessna/Eaton after 34 years. Lorana worked for Hutchinson National/Emprise Bank for 19 years. They have two sons, Wesley and Jackie of Gravette, Ed Jr. and Esther of Monroe, Wash., and adopted daughter, Nancy and Ray Curtis of Gravette. Their family also includes six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They lived in Bella Vista 18 years before moving back to Hutchinson. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 2406 Kent Place, Unit B, Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Staff Report