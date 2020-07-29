Sign in
Crazy Willie's donates tips to WOH Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Andrew Hull (left), co-owner of Crazy Willy's Ice Cream, donates almost $300 of earned tip money to the Veterans Wall of Honor expansion project, handing off the funds to Ray Brust, president of the Veterans Council NWA. Crazy Willy's operates next to the Veterans Memorial Park and works closely with the Veterans Council of NWA to provide a pleasant environment for the wall visitors. The Veterans Memorial Park is expanding and asks for the public's support and donations to add the next phase called, "Honor Our Veterans." Contact [email protected] or visit www.vetwallofhonor.org.

Staff Report

