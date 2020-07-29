As covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise, residents have been urged by state and local officials to continue practicing precautions to reduce the spread of this illness.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson went into effect on July 20.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within six feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

Mayor Peter Christie issued a statement July 20 expressing his support for the mandate and encouraging the general public to work to slow the spread.

"We all need to work together. While face coverings aren't meant for protecting the wearer, they are meant to protect those nearby the wearer, who might have at home an infant, an elderly parent in their care, or some other family member who is immunocompromised. It is a small ask for a hugely important cause," he wrote.

Christie urged residents not to call the police simply over the absence of a mask because some individuals may have a valid reason, like a medical condition.

Businesses may ask patrons to wear a mask and ask them to leave if they refuse, and anyone causing a disturbance if they are refused entry may be subject to police action, he wrote.

As of July 26, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 4,209 cases in Benton County, of which 3,780 are recovered. The county has seen 32 deaths related to COVID-19.

The ADH also reported 5,662 cases in nearby Washington County, with 5,085 recoveries and 40 deaths.

The McDonald County Health Department reported 958 total cases, six new that day, and seven deaths as of July 24.

Data was released earlier this month by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement showing individual city data current as of July 9 -- showing 69 cases in Bella Vista -- but that body of information has not yet been updated.