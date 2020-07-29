Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Flytyers listen to a video presentation by Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum about the old Butterfield Stage Coach route.

Some Bella Vista groups couldn't wait for the rest of the covid-19 restrictions to be lifted. Although their usual meeting spot in Riordan Hall is still closed, they have found a way to meet.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers probably won't offer its annual fly tying course this fall, President Ed Limehouse said. But regular meetings resumed last month in the Kingsdale pavilion. The pavilion offers plenty of space for social distancing. About 20 members wearing masks were there on Thursday.

The club has 150 members but was drawing about 50 when meetings were suspended in March.

Most meetings have a program and last week the program was a video presentation made by Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum about the Butterfield Trail Stage Coach. Limehouse said they enjoy programs on a variety of topics.

He also plans to recruit among the membership to help with the POA's annual Kids Fishing Derby.

The Fly Tyers have donated funds for projects at the POA lakes, but their main fundraiser, hauling cardboard for the Bella Vista Recycling Center, is no longer available. Limehouse said they're looking for a way to replace those funds.

The club also takes a couple of trips a year to fish and he expects those to take place this fall.

Fellowship is important, member Steve Troup said.

"It's good to get out of the house," he added. He also takes advantage of the wealth of knowledge about fishing the members share. Before each meeting, there is a social hour and sometimes members bring food.

To find out more about the Fly Tyers, visit its website at sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub/home, or search for the group on Facebook.

At first, the Bella Vista Wood Carvers used the same pavilion after the Fly Tyers were finished, but meeting outside in the middle of the day was just too hot, President Jean Visnich explained. She found a place in the gymnasium of the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church. There's enough room for the group to spread out to an appropriate social distance.

The club, which has about 45 members, sponsors a wood carving show every other year, but luckily 2020 wasn't the year, Visnich said. They will begin to work towards the 2021 show soon.

Woodcarvers usually bring their projects with them to the meetings and often advice is shared, member Bob Stewart said, but the fellowship is also important. They used to meet for breakfast before the covid-19 restrictions, he said.

Jim Reitz said the shutdown gave him one more day to work in his shop. He spends five to six hours a day working with wood in his shop, he said. There was no problem getting supplies during the shutdown. Some wood is ordered online, and some comes from a local lumber yard that remained open.

Don Lang stopped by the meeting to report on a totem pole project. The pole was mostly done by another member, Don Hunt, who passed away before it was complete. Lang took it over and plans to donate it in Hunt's name when it's completely finished. He's not sure where the totem pole will end up.

To find out more about the woodcarvers, visit their website www.bellavistawoodcarvers.org or email [email protected]

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bob Stewart used a recent Wood Carvers meeting to work on his ball and chain. When it's finished, each link will move and the ball will roll aound inside a box.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Betty Chermak shows off her latest work. She uses a wood burner to create the picure.