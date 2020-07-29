The following two articles are reprinted from the Bella Vista Breezes newspaper of August 23, 1932. This was C.A. Linebarger's newspaper that he published, usually twice a week, starting after the Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort in 1917. The Bella Vista Historical Museum has issues dating from the early 1920s to the early 1940s.

Another Missouri Judge is Trying Bella Vista

Judge Harry S. Truman, who presides over the county court of Jackson County, Missouri, and Mrs. Truman and their daughter have been guests at the Sunset Hotel during the past week while His Honor and family enjoyed a Bella Vista visit.

Although Kansas City itself is a part of Judge Truman's official domain, he and his family make their home at Independence, Mo.

Judge Truman is widely known for his achievements along the lines of advanced county planning and management, the building of fine and durable county roads, and other equally vital matters that fall within his jurisdiction. In fact, the only time the Judge has ever been known positively to let his mind wander away from such matters has been during his thorough enjoyment of Bella Vista and nearby Arkansas Ozarks, and even then he has kept thinking to himself how fine it would be if all Jackson County folks could be enjoying the same happy Ozark vacation at Bella Vista that he and his family were at that very moment enjoying.

Louise and Pal May Not be Down This Summer

As this is written, "Louise of Bentonville and Bella Vista," famous for a number of years as Aviatrix Louise McPhetridge von Thaden, internationally known breaker of women's air records, and her flying partner, Mrs. Frances Marsalis, are still steadily wheeling about their 10-mile circumference and 3,000 feet high endurance course above Curtiss Field, notwithstanding, they already have bested the former women's re-fueling flight records by approximately three days and nights. And it looks like now that when Bella Vista's 1932 season finally draws to a reluctant close, the former member of the Bella Vista younger set and her shipmate will still be droning around and around that air circle that they've already worn too slick to be successfully navigated by others.

(Editor's note: For more information about this record-setting event in 1932 at Valley Stream, Long Island, New York, see https://www.historynet.com/glory-appendicitis.htm and https://www.thisdayinaviation.com/tag/curtiss-thrush.)