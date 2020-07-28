Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Gov. Asa Huchinson on Tuesday reported the number of Arkansans who have died from covid-19 rose by 20, a new single-day record for the state since the pandemic began.

The death toll as a result of the coronavirus is 428, Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jose Romero, Hutchinson's interim secretary of health, said the number of virus cases in the state rose by 734, bringing the total to 40,181. Of those new infections, 714 were characterized as community cases while 20 were from correctional facilities.

Pulaski County reported the most new cases, with 55, followed by Benton County with 50, Mississippi County with 48, Sebastian County and Washington County each with 45, Pope County with 36 and Faulkner County with 34, according to Hutchinson.

A total of 501 people were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 12, the governor said.

