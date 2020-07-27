“Just be careful,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at Friday’s coronavirus briefing. More photos at arkansasonline.com/725gov/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 38,623 early Monday afternoon, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 401.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ev3_cOXBQI]