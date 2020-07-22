This is a cassette tape. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch. This month’s winner is XXXXXXXXXX, who can pick up XXXX lunch certificate at The Weekly Vista office.

This is a cassette tape. Mark Kertok was the first guess submitted to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a Dairy Queen gift card. This month's winner is Marsha Taylor, who may contact the Weekly Vista office ([email protected]) with an address to which the winning gift card may be sent.

Lynn Atkins

[email protected]