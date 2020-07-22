Monday, July 13
Hi: 81 Lo: 65
Precip: 0.03 inches
Tuesday, July 14
Hi: 94 Lo: 72
Precip: none
Wednesday, July 15
Hi: 91 Lo: 76
Precip: none
Thursday, July 16
Hi: 90 Lo: 73
Precip: 0.17 inches
Friday, July 17
Hi: 93 Lo: 74
Precip: 0.06 inches
Saturday, July 18
Hi: 91 Lo: 74
Precip: none
Sunday, July 19
Hi: 93 Lo: 74
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 30.37 inches
