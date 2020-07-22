Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Fayetteville on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 591 new cases of covid-19 Wednesday, a lower number than seen in most recent days, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the drop may be attributable, at least in part, to decreased testing and lags in results.

Hospitalizations went down by 14 to 474 statewide, and the number of patients on a ventilator also decreased, by three to 107, acting Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero said.

Six more Arkansans died of the virus, bringing the toll to 380.

The new cases included seven from correctional facilities, Romero said. He said most of the recent new cases at correctional facilities are from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

The state received results from 3,933 tests in the 24 hours prior to Wednesday’s briefing. Hutchinson said the state had experienced continued issues with receiving results from commercial labs in a timely manner.

He added that the drop Wednesday was also caused in part by data-reporting issues from the Arkansas Department of Health lab.

Counties with the highest numbers of new cases included Pulaski with 80, Benton with 46, Washington with 38, Craighead with 33, Faulkner with 30, Garland with 30, Pope with 24 and Crittenden with 22.

The number of active cases as of Wednesday was 6,876, including 140 in nursing homes, 916 in correctional facilities and 5,820 in the general population.

Since the outbreak began in Arkansas, the state has recorded 35,240 total cases of covid-19.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response from Fayetteville at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 34,655 Wednesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 374.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm_rLbHmNDM]