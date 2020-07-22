Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Highlands, July 15 -- Two Hole Throwout

A-Flight: First (3-Way-Tie) -- Paul Brainard, Ken Bloese, John Swinney (23)

B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg (19); Second (Tie) -- John Young (23), Keith Hall (23)

C-Flight: First -- Randy Dietz (18); Second -- Paul Williamsen (19); Third (Tie) -- Orrin Armiger, Bill Wildman, John Anderson (22)

D-Flight: First -- Doug Johnston (18); Second (Tie)-- Jim Wozniak, George Stevenson (21)