Even though the Bella Vista Historical Museum remains closed due to the coronavirus situation, we want our grounds to continue to look nice for people driving by. We are very appreciative of the employees of the POA General Grounds and Maintenance Department who mow our grounds on a weekly basis. In addition, Patrice Murphy has been our volunteer landscaper for a few years now, doing a great job, and she has recently recruited her friend, Barb Wenger, as her assistant. They are weeding, trimming bushes and keeping the flower beds looking good. My co-president Dale Phillips is also weed eating and tree trimming as the need arises. Our hats off to everyone who is helping. Also, while we are closed, we continue to have utility and other bills to pay, so we appreciate the financial support of everyone, including the city of Bella Vista. Thank you to everyone who helps us keep going. We look forward to your visits in the future.

Xyta Lucas

Co-President

Bella Vista Historical Society