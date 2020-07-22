I would like to respond to Sandy Wylie's letter in the July 15 issue of the "Weekly Vista" about masks.

Note that your Bella Vista city council passed a recommendation at our last meeting that everyone in Bella Vista be masked.

I had proposed an ordinance for our July meeting requiring masks in public in our city. Today that was removed from the July agenda when governor Hutchinson required masks in public starting Monday, July 20, in all of Arkansas.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista