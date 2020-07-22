Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Earthwork is ongoing along Manchester Drive for a greenway extension that will take the paved path to Metfield. Pavement has been poured from Blowing Springs nearly to the edge of Manchester Road.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]