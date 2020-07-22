Bella Vista is seeing some impact from the covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health-related consultant firm based out of Little Rock, released total case numbers for Arkansas cities last weekend. The data was current as of July 9 and showed 69 cases in Bella Vista.

By comparison, Bentonville saw 283 cases and Rogers has 1,772, according to the data.

Bella Vista will be subject to a statewide order from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson requiring individuals to wear face masks and practice social distancing where applicable, effective Monday, July 20.

The order requires individuals to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

Police chief James Graves told the city council during its Monday, July 20 work session that an Email has been sent out to officers and they understand how to enforce this new rule.

Officers will focus on deescalation and education, he said.

"Us enforcing this as a criminal violation is going to be a last resort, we're going to try to mediate it, we're going to try to preserve the peace," he said.

Mayor Peter Christie said the city council had intended to discuss a potential ordinance to mandate mask use during Monday's work session, but this order renders that potential ordinance redundant.

There was also some concern that, with some cities having ordinances and others not having one in place, that it may be unclear whether face coverings are required in one place or another.

"This, I think, eliminates all the confusion. It was a bold step by the governor," he said.

Christie said he was also glad to see provisions for those with respiratory illnesses and minors.

The potential spread of covid-19 represents a serious problem for the state and, until a vaccine is developed, handwashing, face coverings and social distancing are the best tools the public has.

City employees have also been asked to wear masks when they are out shopping because it is important that they lead by example, he said.

The city's finances are doing significantly better than expected, he said.

With data from April coming in, the city is seeing a significant increase in sales tax revenue, though county turnback has decreased. The total year-to-date financials are currently $230,000 over budget, he added.

"We removed the budget freeze that we put in during March so some of the new capital improvements can move ahead," Christie said.

Electronic shopping, now subject to sales tax, is the highest source of city sales tax right now, followed by building supplies and grocery stores, while the biggest decreases were seen in restaurants, dry cleaning and salons, he explained.