The Bella Vista City Council considered pursuing impact fees on new construction during its Monday, July 20, work session.

Mayor Peter Christie said that these fees may be necessary for the city to continue to provide necessary services as its population grows far faster than its commercial tax base.

"Frankly, the property tax doesn't pay the bills," he said.

Councilmember John Flynn said that, before having city staff do the legwork to investigate this issue, he wanted to see how the council felt about pursuing it.

Neighboring cities have impact fees and Bella Vista has enough growth placing strain on its police, fire and streets departments to justify these fees, he said.

"This would be a logical time to do it," Flynn said.

The city would need to hire a consultant firm that can produce the necessary math to justify these potential fees, he added, and the city may not charge more than it can justify and must use the money it takes in via impact fees.

"What's justified? How much of that is justified to charge someone building a new house?" he considered.

If a $3,000 fee could be justified, he explained, the city could charge no more but would not necessarily need to charge that whole amount.

Additionally, fees that go unused over a specific period need to be refunded.

"You would want to make darn sure you were charging an amount that you can spend," he said. "I don't think that's going to be a problem there."

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that the city would need to put out a request for a proposal because calculating impact fees is a specialized service.