The BV Bar and Grill in the Country Club building will reopen today after a week-long closure when one employee reported a positive covid-19 test result.

POA business director Tommy Lee explained that the closure was voluntary; it wasn't required by the health department. He expected it to last about seven to nine days so all the restaurant's employees could be tested for the virus and the building could be cleaned and sanitized.

The employee who tested positive last worked on July 5, he said. Although she didn't feel sick, she discovered she had been exposed and went in for a test immediately.

"She was following the guidelines," Lee said.

Although all of the employees had been tested late last week, not all employees had their test results back. Lee said they might open with only curbside service if there weren't enough staff members with negative test results to open completely.

Since reopening after the weeks-long shutdown last spring, BV's and Lakepoint have not been sharing staff, Lee said, so there was no reason to close Lakepoint. Besides Lee, the only people who might move between the two locations are Chef Jerry James and Food Operations Manager Scott Reddington.

The staff at both locations are screened every day with a temperature check and questions.

"Our staff is pretty good about it," he said. "They let us know if they don't feel good. If you work in food service, you come in contact with a lot of people."