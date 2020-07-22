Sign in
Bond projects moving forward by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:25 a.m.

The trio of municipal projects voters approved earlier this year are still in the preliminary phases.

A new public safety building to house the police department, dispatch office and court facility, as well as a rebuilt Fire Station 3 and a new fire training facility, funded by a municipal bond to be paid off by way of a 1% sales tax, are still in the earlier stages of development.

Mayor Peter Christie said that preliminary sketches have been put together for the fire station.

The city has also submitted a $110,000 offer to purchase a plot of land from the POA, which the association previously agreed to lease to the city for its fire training facility. The city needs to own the land for this facility in order to build it with bond funds.

The value was produced in an appraisal and Christie said he anticipates nearby property owners will not take issue with the project.

Architects have been examining the land alongside Arkansas Highway 279 for the public safety building, he said, and with data for the lay of the land, they have begun the design process.

The city is also finalizing an agreement with Cooper Communities to bring water to this property, he added.

