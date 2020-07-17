Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Friday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 648 new cases of covid-19 Friday, as well as 12 additional deaths, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Altogether, the state has reported 31,762 positive covid-19 cases, while 353 people have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the governor.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said only seven of the deaths were from the previous three days, while the other five were delayed reports.

The number of patients hospitalized decreased by six to 464 and the number on a ventilator decreased by four to 97.

The number of active cases as of Friday was 6,633, Smith said. Of those, 131 are in nursing homes, 1,013 are in correctional facilities, 5,489 are in the general population.

Smith said 581 more have recovered from the virus, for a total so far of 24,776.

Results from 5,861 tests were received in the last day.

Counties with the highest numbers of new cases included Pualski with 68, Washington with 44, Craighead with 32, Pope with 30, Benton with 29, Garland with 24, Sebastian with 22 and Saline with 21.

Hutchinson said city-level covid-19 case data will now be available to the public through the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. Data for cities with fewer than 10 cases will not be published to maintain the privacy of patients.

In response to statements from some sheriff’s offices and police departments in Arkansas that they will not enforce the governor’s executive order mandating face coverings in public, Hutchinson said he respects the right of law enforcement to set priorities for their agencies.

He added that he sees enforcement of the mandate as a local issue, and he views law enforcement as partners in educating the public on the importance of wearing a mask.

EARLIER:

