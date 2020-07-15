Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abe Nutt visits the Bella Vista Recycling Center every couple of weeks to drop off his contribution. The Center's board recently voted to require masks for anyone working at the facility. Often volunteers are available to help sort recyclables at the drop off point. The center has a few employees as well who supervise the volunteers and drive the heavy equipment.
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abe Nutt visits the Bella Vista Recycling Center every couple of weeks to drop off his contribution. The center's board recently voted to require masks for anyone working at the facility. Often volunteers are available to help sort recyclables at the drop off point. The center has a few employees, as well, who supervise the volunteers and drive the heavy equipment.
