Photo submitted The Veterans Council of NWA begins a quarterly honor display at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor.

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas has established a quarterly recognition program for veterans that have reached a milestone and/or demonstrated their dedication to fellow veterans and community.

The first honorary veteran is Capt. Rita Miller. She served during World War II and the Korean War, a member of the U.S. Army Nursing Corps serving her fellow veterans in multiple countries. Rita was a cofounder of Northwest Arkansas Women Veterans Group and has worked to support and enhance their voice and contribution of our veterans. The NWA community celebrated Rita's 100th birthday on June 23 with multiple veterans' groups and community participating in a 40 to 50 vehicle drive-by parade at her residence in Fayetteville.

In honor of Capt. Miller's contributions to the community, the Veterans Council placed an honorary banner at the Veterans Wall of Honor until the 4th of July. Please visit the Veterans Wall of Honor and drop them a message at [email protected]

Photo submitted The first honoree of the new quarterly program installed by the Veterans Council of NWA is Capt. Rita Miller. This display stood at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor until July 4 of this year.