Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Veterans Council of NWA honors Capt. Rita Miller Today at 5:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted The Veterans Council of NWA begins a quarterly honor display at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor.

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas has established a quarterly recognition program for veterans that have reached a milestone and/or demonstrated their dedication to fellow veterans and community.

The first honorary veteran is Capt. Rita Miller. She served during World War II and the Korean War, a member of the U.S. Army Nursing Corps serving her fellow veterans in multiple countries. Rita was a cofounder of Northwest Arkansas Women Veterans Group and has worked to support and enhance their voice and contribution of our veterans. The NWA community celebrated Rita's 100th birthday on June 23 with multiple veterans' groups and community participating in a 40 to 50 vehicle drive-by parade at her residence in Fayetteville.

In honor of Capt. Miller's contributions to the community, the Veterans Council placed an honorary banner at the Veterans Wall of Honor until the 4th of July. Please visit the Veterans Wall of Honor and drop them a message at [email protected]

photo
Photo submitted The first honoree of the new quarterly program installed by the Veterans Council of NWA is Capt. Rita Miller. This display stood at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor until July 4 of this year.
photo
Photo submitted Capt. Rita Miller, is honored at a 100th birthday celebration at her Fayetteville home for her services in the United States Army Nursing Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT