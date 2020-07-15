The panelists for the July meeting of Senior Smart Talk represented several senior living communities including Colleen Marie Thompson, Grandbrook Memory Care; Megan Cosgrove, The Meadows; Erin Hagar, the Village on the Park; and Trish Ayers, Senior Services NWA. The host was Alison Van Hecke of Lighthouse Group, a former social worker, now a real estate sales professional specializing in senior move management and senior real estate.

The July topic was senior living options in NWA. It was an online format, but viewers were able to ask questions of the experts.

"Don't leave decisions to your family who may not be here," Ayers said.

People should plan ahead, Cosgrove agreed.

They should make those plans based on the level of care that is needed. Each senior community represented is a little different.

Hagar said The Village on the Park offers small homes for independent living. There are meals available in a separate clubhouse. The community also offers a memory care unit that is made up of personalized apartments and assisted living apartments.

Cosgrove said, The Meadows offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with either a full kitchen or a kitchenette. Both independent living and assisted living options are available.

Independent living is a choice for seniors who are still involved in their community, she said. They can give up some everyday chores, like mowing the lawn or housework. If more care is needed, they can have a home health aid come in.

"Life is not over," Cosgrove said. "There are other people around you. It may be different but it's not over."

Independent living communities are not licensed, Van Hecke said, but assisted living communities are.

Cosgrove said there are two levels of assisted living. The lower level includes medication reminders and some help with everyday tasks. Level two includes help with medications and special nutritional needs, as well as transportation.

The highest level of care is no longer called a nursing home, Van Hecke commented. It's now a "skilled nursing facility."

While several senior centers offer more than one level of care, there are few Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) in the area. A CCRC offers all levels of care in one location so residents can move between them. Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville is a CCRC.

Moving can be difficult, especially if there is a significant downsizing, the panel agreed.

Decide what's most important to you, Hagar said. Residents don't need vacuums or pots and pans. But after working their whole lives to acquire possessions, leaving them behind is difficult. Some people may benefit from professional therapy to make the move.

There are move management services that can help, Ayers added.

"I tell people they all think they know what the communities look like, but life has changed so much over the past 20 years," Thompson said. "It's not like the old nursing homes -- even skilled nursing has changed. Go and investigate. You will be wowed."