Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Bella Vista Country Club, July 8 -- Best Ball Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Ken Bloese and Blind Draw (31); Second (Tie) -- Doug Mills and Jack Doyle/Terry Hallman and John Swinney (32)

B-Flight: First -- John Young and Blind Draw (33.5); Second (Tie) -- Bob Davis and Dennis Berg/Joe Jayroe and Bill Winzig (34)

C-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Bill Wildman and Paul Williamsen/Arlo McDowell and Charles Hult/Dean Sobel and Dale Zumbro (31)

D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker and Dan Schisler (31); Second -- Larry Lee and George Stevenson (32.5); Third -- Larry Schoenhard and John Frey (35)