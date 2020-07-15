Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Jason Taylor reaches his net into Lake Windsor's dark waters, searching for a pair of sunglasses his daughter, Laken Taylor, 4, dropped moments earlier. Jason Taylor said they've started fishing recently and his daughter seems to have a knack for it. "She's out-fished me every time," he said.

