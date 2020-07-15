Photo submitted The Veterans Wall of Honor provided a program honoring veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifices for our nation's freedom. On July 4th the NAMES OF ECHO (an ecumenical church orchestra) performed numerous patriotic songs honoring veterans. The Veterans Council welcomed more than 50 participants to the program. Please take the opportunity to visit https://www.vetwallofhonor.org as the council is now accepting membership applications. You may contact Jim Heath at [email protected] or Jerald Garner at [email protected] for more information. NAMES OF ECHO members include Betty Wehner -- trumpet; Rick Hebar -- Bb clarinet; Char Sorenson -- Bb clarinet; Jean Kittelson--Bb clarinet; Janet Troutner -- flute; Virginia Dale -- keyboard; Dick Dale -- Eb alto saxophone; Ray Gerstein -- tenor saxophone; Steve Schmitt -- baritone horn; Walter Hager -- drums; and Lois Carlson -- director.

Staff Report