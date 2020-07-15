Photo submitted Larry Carlson made a hole-in-one on July 6 on hole number two at the Bella Vista Country Club. He used a pitching wedge to hit the ball 118 yards. It was his third hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing. Witnesses included Jim Wescott, Larry Marshall and Bruce Fox.
