The municipal filing period starts at noon Wednesday, July 29, and ends at noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, with three Bella Vista City Council seats up for election this year.

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The position one seats in Wards 1, 2 and 3 -- currently held by Linda Lloyd, Jim Wozniak and Doug Fowler, respectively -- are up for election this year and all three incumbents have indicated they intend to seek re-election.

Anyone interested in running must be a qualified elector, a U.S. citizen, as well as an Arkansas resident, registered to vote and residing in the ward to be represented.

Candidates "must have never been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, forgery or another infamous crime," according to a news release issued by the city.

Council members serve four terms and vote on the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals to which city staff work to adhere.

The council typically attends a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month and a work session at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and other special meetings may be called during the year.

Actions and activities as council members are subject to the Arkansas Freedom of Information act and meetings are open to the public.

Council members are paid an annual stipend, though they are not eligible for city benefits.

Anyone who wishes to file must bring a petition with no fewer than 30 signatures to the Benton County Clerk's office.

While council members represent a specific ward, the public votes on council seats at large, meaning all Bella Vista voters vote for each seat regardless of the ward in which each voter lives.