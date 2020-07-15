GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --
Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.
GOLF GROUPS --
The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973 the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends, and exercise.
The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.
GOLF TOURNAMENTS --
American Legion Charity Golf Tournament -- Aug. 29
The American Legion Post 341, Aug. 29 charity golf tournament has been canceled. If you paid for a team and/or made a support donation, please contact Douglas Grant at [email protected] or text/call 479-426-8723 to get a refund or leave the money as a donation in support of the Legion.
2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events
Date^Tournament^Location
July 25^All in the Family^Kingswood
Aug. 1^Folds of Honor^Highland/Brittany
Aug. 8^ Parent Child Championship^Brittany
Aug. 15-16^Men's and Senior Men's Club Championship^Country Club
Aug. 22^Alzheimer's Golf Classic^Kingswood
Fall TBD -- Rescheduled^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands
Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood
Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood
Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood
Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood
Community Tournaments --
Date^Tournament Location
Sept. 7^Friends of Dogwood/Brittany^Dogwood/Brittany
Charity Tournaments --
Date^Tournament^Location
July 25^Knights of Columbus^Dogwood
Sept. 5^Gravette^High School^Highlands