Photo submitted Discovery Bridge Preschool offers a Christian program although it is not affiliated with any specific church

Things fell into place when Jamie Fort decided to open her own Christian pre-school. She made the decision in January and got her license just last week. Discover Bridge Preschool will hold a short summer camp session beginning on July 20 and be open for the regular school year in August.

Discovery Bridge Preschool is in the shopping center that also houses El Pueblito. There are still empty suites nearby, so she could expand and add another classroom.

Fort is ready to serve children between 3 and 5 years old. It's a part-time program with different dismissal times for each class. There are two classrooms in the building.

Some classes meet just twice a week, but there are options for both three days a week and five days a week, she said. She may also consider adding a kindergarten class if there is a need but would have to open a little later.

She's already hired two teachers and plans to serve as director, so there will always be three adults on the premises. An aide may be added later, and she's working on a list of substitutes.

Each class will have its own curriculum which will be focused on preparations for kindergarten. Learning will be mostly hands-on, she said.

Fort has been working in education for 10 years, beginning as a substitute teacher in Joplin where she grew up. She's been the director of a preschool for four years.

Although she considers Discovery Bridge a Christian preschool, it is not affiliated with any individual church. Students will go to chapel once a month and learn a Bible verse that teachers will help them understand and remember.

"It's a partnership," she said, "Parents are part of their child's education."

She plans to take her students and their parents on field trips out into the community. She also plans to bring the community into school with events like firefighters hosting storytime.

Because the guidelines for a licensed preschool are very specific, she doesn't expect the covid-19 pandemic to affect her business.

For more information about Discovery Bridge, go to www.discoverybridge.org or call 479-208-7878.