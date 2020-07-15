Bella Vista is in the process of implementing a new ordinance strongly encouraging microchipping of dogs. Based on my experience and conversations I have had with a city councilman, the animal control officer with the Bella Vista police department and the Bella Vista animal shelter, there are some things readers should know about the process that has not been reported by the media.

A few years ago, I had my pet microchipped by a vet practicing in Bella Vista. I was charged $45 for the service. A year later, I got a notice from the microchip company that furnished the microchip to the vet, stating that in order to keep my information active in their database for another year, I would be required to pay a fee of $20. This is because, when they run the scanner over your pet, the only thing that comes back is a number. That number identifies the pet but also the company that distributed it to the party that inserted it into your pet. If the owner fails to pay the fee to keep his/her information active, then the inquiring party is at a dead end.

When I contacted the Bella Vista Animal Control Officer, she stated that if she is unable to get owner information from the microchip company, she will make a record in her own computer once the owner is identified through other means, should the pet be picked up again.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will microchip your pet for $20 and that includes lifetime registration in their database.

Philip Means

Bella Vista