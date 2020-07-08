Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 734 new cases of covid-19 Wednesday, a higher figure than seen on previous days this week.

Gov Asa Hutchinson attributed the low number of new cases reported Monday and Tuesday — 439 and 259, respectively — at least in part to decreased testing over the holiday weekend.

While state Health Secretary Nate Smith said the number of tests reported Wednesday increased to 4,567, the figure remained below most days in recent weeks, which have regularly seen 5,000-8,000 tests performed.

Smith said the new cases Wednesday bring the total number of active cases in Arkansas to 5,545, of which 125 are in nursing homes, 350 are in correctional facilities and 5,070 are in the general population.

Smith said four more Arkansans died of the virus, bringing the toll to 305, while 671 recovered, for a total so far of 19,396 recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased by 11, Smith said, to 358. The number of patients on ventilators also decreased, by four to 79.

Pulaski County saw the greatest number of new cases Wednesday, with 87. Other counties with large increases include Washington with 72, Benton with 60, Pope with 46, Mississippi with 39, Yell with 32, Johnson with 26 and Saline with 21.

Hutchinson said the data show coronavirus is present all over the state, including places with smaller populations.

Smith added that contact tracing has yet to show a significant number of the newly infected have visited the types of businesses once shut down, such as restaurants, bars and gyms. Rather, he said Arkansas is in a phase of the epidemic where spread is happening throughout the community and within households.

Both Smith and Hutchinson encouraged Arkanans to continue practicing social distancing, to wear masks and to exercise caution.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

