Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers striped the Lake Bella Vista parking lot last week, marking parking spaces and greenway lanes.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers striped the Lake Bella Vista parking lot last week, marking parking spaces and greenway lanes.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers striped the Lake Bella Vista parking lot last week, marking parking spaces and greenway lanes.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers striped the Lake Bella Vista parking lot last week, marking parking spaces and greenway lanes.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]