Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Kingswood/Berksdale, July 1 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First (Tie) -- Fred Williamson and Doug Mills (32); Third -- Ron Weeks (35)
B-Flight: First -- Tim Hartney (33); Second -- Ralph Trigg (34); Third (3-Way Tie) -- Stan Allison, Ralph Nimmer and Dennis Berg (35)
C-Flight: First -- Orrin Armiger (34); Second (Tie) -- Arlo McDowell and Bill Winzig (35)
D-Flight: First -- Doug Johnston (34); Second (Tie) -- Jim Hofferber and Doug McKibben (35)
