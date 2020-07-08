Residents seem to have a favorable opinion of the city council's suggestion to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The Bella Vista City Council approved a resolution urging residents to wear face masks and practice social distancing in public areas to help prevent the spread of covid-19 in Bella Vista during a Monday, June 29, special meeting.

Bella Vistan Elaine Pachlhofur said she thought the resolution was a great idea.

"I think it helps everybody," she said.

Steve Morrow, general manager at Allen's Foods, said he was glad to see the council address this issue.

"I think it's probably something they had to do," he said. "How do you not vote for that? We've got an aging population here."

With Bella Vista's older population, it's very important to take precautions to reduce the spread of illness in the city, he said.

The store isn't requiring customers to wear masks, he said, but a majority of them are.

Jann Pittman said she was in agreement and she's a fan of the council's resolution.

"I feel very strongly about the issue that everyone should be wearing a mask indoors," she explained.

Cases are increasing in the area and people need to do their part, she said.

"We just don't seem to be getting a good handle on it," she said.

As of Monday, July 6, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that there have been 3,000 covid-19 cases in Benton County, with 2,365 recovered patients and 20 fatalities.

The state agency also reports nearby Washington County has seen 4,050 cases, with 2,851 recoveries and 32 fatalities.

The CDC reports that the use of face masks may help reduce the spread of covid-19 by reducing the wearer's likelihood of transmitting the illness. The agency also reports that many people may be contagious with covid-19 while displaying no symptoms.