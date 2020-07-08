The Bella Vista Police Department is delaying its annual night out event, usually set for the first Tuesday in August, because of concerns over covid-19.

Capt. Tim Cook said that it's possible the event could be canceled altogether.

"We'll look and review," he said.

Because a lot of the volunteers for the event, as well as the residents who show up to visit with officers, are older and more vulnerable to covid-19 and cases are on the rise, the department needs to consider their safety when deciding whether to host an event like this, he explained.

Last year's night out featured activities and displays highlighting different aspects of the department and was estimated to have drawn more than 500 visitors.