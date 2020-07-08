Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Visa Elvira is a long haired, spayed, female who is about five years old. She's friendly and loves attention, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Visa Elvira is a long-haired, spayed female who is about five years old. She's friendly and loves attention, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Visa Elvira is a long-haired, spayed female who is about five years old. She's friendly and loves attention, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Visa Elvira is a long-haired, spayed female who is about five years old. She's friendly and loves attention, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.