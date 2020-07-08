There's nothing more patriotic than questioning our leadership. I'd even go so far as to say it's our civic duty. Those who fail to do so are either (a) part of that leadership or (b) lambs being led to the slaughter.

Good leaders welcome questions and criticism from those they are sworn to serve. They are open and transparent in their communication with the community. Poor leaders attack the person making the inquiries. They meet in secret, coming out into the open only after they've already decided their course of action.

Good leaders follow the letter and the spirit of the law. They believe in ethics above all else. They apply the law equally to everyone. Poor leaders make up the rules as they go along. Ethical behavior is missing from their vocabulary. They concern themselves only with what they can get away with. Those leaders are lenient with the rules when it comes to people they like, but they punish those they dislike to the full extent of the law.

Good leaders embrace diversity of opinion. Poor leaders remove anyone who disagrees with the dominant narrative.

Good leaders respect the majority decisions of those they serve. Poor leaders concern themselves with coercion and deceiving those they're sworn to serve.

We have both types of leaders in our fair town. One is the city council. The other is the POA board of directors. I'll leave it up to the reader to decide which is which.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista