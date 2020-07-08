Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista On the day he would have been leaving for National Veterans Wheelchair Games, July 1, Jason Long was working at the Riordan Hall fitness center.

The first year that army veteran Jason Long joined the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, he brought home one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals. Although he wasn't sure he would ever participate again, he returned in 2018 and 2019, but this year the games were virtual.

The virtual games which require a lot of computer knowledge just didn't appeal to him. For three years, he's been the champion in his weight class at men's bench press. He also holds medals in basketball, bocce ball and several track events. He hopes to go back to the games in 2021 when they will be in New York City.

Long uses crutches to get around Riordan Hall, where he works out every day. He uses a wheelchair to participate in a wheelchair basketball league, which led him to the games in 2017. He's never had a coach, but he accepts advice from friends and workout buddies.

Long was in the Army infantry for eight years. The Army was going to be his career, but a minor injury ended that. At Fort Irwin, Calif., he was being treated for a tear in his MCL, the ligament behind the knee, but a doctor's mistake caused him to lose his leg. He's now on disability.

Although the VA helps with some of the expenses, Long depends on donations to participate. This year, he had his donation jar out at Riordan Hall early and had to take it back when the games were canceled. He'll save any donations he received for 2021. And he'll continue a rigorous training schedule in preparation for the next Wheelchair Games.