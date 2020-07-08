Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Keeping cool in the pool by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The slide at the Kingsdale Pool Complex was busy last week when temperatures reached the 90's.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The slide at the Kingsdale Pool Complex was busy last week when temperatures reached the 90s.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The slide at the Kingsdale Pool Complex was busy last week when temperatures reached the 90s.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The slide at the Kingsdale Pool Complex was busy last week when temperatures reached the 90s.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Hudson Jolliss used his snorkel equipment at the Kingsdale pool last week.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Hudson Jolliss used his snorkel equipment at the Kingsdale pool last week.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Hudson Jolliss used his snorkel equipment at the Kingsdale pool last week.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Seth Dancer's personal flotation device turns him into a pool version of Batman.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Seth Dancer's personal flotation device turns him into a pool version of Batman.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Seth Dancer's personal flotation device turns him into a pool version of Batman.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Avery Linan tries to impress her brother Channing Linan and cousin Ryan Bush with a handstand in the pool at Kingsdale on Wednesday.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Avery Linan tries to impress her brother Channing Linan and cousin Ryan Bush with a handstand in the pool at Kingsdale on Wednesday.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Avery Linan tries to impress her brother Channing Linan and cousin Ryan Bush with a handstand in the pool at Kingsdale on Wednesday.

photo
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Hudson Jolliss used his snorkel equpment at the Kingsdale pool last week.
photo
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Seth Dancer's person flotation device turns him into a pool version of Batman.
photo
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Avery Linan tries to impress her brother Channing Linan and cousin Ryan Bush with a hand stand in the pool at Kingsdale on Wednesday.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT