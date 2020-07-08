The BVGC Yard of the Month for July was awarded to Gayle and Bob Hilgart of 10 Deddington Drive.

They both take great pride in their yard and have created a sight to behold! According to Gayle, Bob had the vision for the front yard, and she helped make it happen. They also have a beautiful space in their back yard which is also inviting. Gayle says "Anytime I get to work outside in God's creation, I'm incredibly blessed!" The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Gayle and Bob, for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is promoting and rewarding exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who chose the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected], or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Bob and Gayle Hilgart had a great vision for creating their front yard landscape.